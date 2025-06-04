“THE FOOTPRINTS OF CORRUPTION: WHY PF’s RETURN TO POWER THROUGH THE TONSE IS A RECIPE FOR DISASTER”





By Timmy



Folks, let’s face it, the Patriotic Front (PF) has a track record of corruption, brutality, and mismanagement that’s simply staggering. And now, they’re trying to convince Zambians that they’ve changed, that they’re the answer to the country’s problems. Give me a break!





🔴The PF’s Dirty Past



✅Corruption: The PF’s tenure was marked by rampant corruption, with public funds being looted left and right. Who can forget the scandals that rocked the nation?

✅Brutality: The PF’s law enforcement was notorious for brutalizing citizens, with women being undressed and humiliated in public. This is the kind of behavior that should never be tolerated.

✅Mismanagement: The PF’s economic policies were a disaster, leaving Zambia’s economy in shambles.





🔴The Same Old Faces in New Alliances



It’s laughable that the same o PF members are now trying to cozy up to TONSE, pretending to be something they’re not. Emmanuel mwamba, a key PF figure, is a prime example. He’s been trying to manipulate public opinion, even going so far as to criticize the government’s attempts to curb hate speech. But let’s be real, these guys are just trying to cling to power.





🔴Why UPND is still the Better Choice



President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, on the other hand, is committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance. They’re working hard to turn Zambia’s economy around and ensure that the country is run for the benefit of all Zambians, not just a select few.





🔴The Verdict



So, Zambians, the choice is clear. Do you want to go back to the dark days of PF rule, or do you want to continue on the path of progress and development with UPND? The answer is obvious. Let’s keep Zambia moving forward, and leave the PF’s toxic politics behind.





🔴Bringing Thugs to Book



It’s high time that those who perpetrated atrocities during the PF’s rule are brought to justice. Zambians deserve accountability, and it’s up to us to demand it. Let’s make sure that those who are guilty face the music, so that we can move forward as a nation.





In 2026, let’s make a conscious decision to reject the PF’s brand of politics and choose leaders who will put Zambia’s interests first. The future is bright, but only if we choose wisely.



WAGON MEDIA