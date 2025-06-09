THE FUNERAL MUST BE MOVED FROM  THE PF SECRETARIAT…( Large  crowds without proper sanitation are causing a health risk…)- Thomas Sipalo

THE FUNERAL MUST BE MOVED FROM THE PF SECRETARIAT…( Large crowds without proper sanitation are causing a health risk…)





Yesterday, I joined thousands of Zambians at the PF secretariat to pay my respects to our late President ECL.

While the unity and turnout were truly inspiring, I was dismayed by the sanitation challenges at the venue. The limited toilet facilities are struggling to cope with the large number of mourners, creating unhygienic conditions that pose serious health risks.



Furthermore, the large number of parked cars is causing inconvenience to nearby businesses, including the fueling station opposite. It’s concerning that while some leaders are telling mourners to remain at the PF secretariat in protest with limited sanitation facilities they easily sneak out to access better sanitation facilities at home, leaving the majority of mourners to endure the poor conditions.



To avoid potential health implications, I strongly believe that the funeral ceremony should be relocated to a more suitable venue, such as Belvedere Lodge, where sanitation and hygiene can be better managed as suggested by Govt.

Alternatively, if the mourners aren’t comfortable with Belvedere Lodge, the ceremony could be moved to a bigger place with mobile toilets provided to cater to the large number of people.



Let’s prioritize the health and comfort of our people during this difficult time. I urge the relevant authorities and senior party leaders to put their ego aside and take immediate action to address this pressing issue.

I remain,

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President.