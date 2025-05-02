THE GAME CHANGER: No Games. No Tricks. Just The Truth. Keith Mweemba Is Ready.

By BaNkweto- Nkweto Tembwe

Let’s set the record straight: Keith Mweemba is not running a smear campaign. He’s running a campaign of accountability.

Calling out irregularities and demanding transparency at FAZ is not an attack — it’s leadership. The same institutions that blocked earlier meetings now want to twist the narrative when Keith insists on doing things right?

Mweemba walks the talk. He’s consistent, grounded, and firm in belief that leadership means being answerable. If something went wrong under the previous leadership, it must be addressed. Silence is not an option.

This is not about individuals. It’s about systems, integrity, and restoring faith in Zambian football.

Let the people decide, freely and fairly:

Keith Mweemba is not a project. He is a complete package. He’s played the game. He knows the pitch. Off the field, he’s a proven corporate leader. His football story is real, traceable, and respected.

He’s not chasing shadows, he’s chasing truth.

Now, the facts:

The FAZ Constitution is clear: Financial statements MUST be presented to the AGM. So why is Football House ducking and dodging?

Accountability is not harassment. It’s not a smear. It’s the law.

Mweemba is demanding what the Constitution demands. That’s not desperation, that’s leadership.

To those twisting the truth: Accountability builds trust…..Secrecy destroys it.

This election is not about who’s being “targeted.” It’s about who is ready to lead. Keith Mweemba is ready. And he’s not afraid of the truth.

AccountabilityNotSmears

FixFootballNow

FAZDecides