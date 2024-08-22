THE GAME SUFFERS EMBARRASSING SLIP WHILE WALKING DOWN AISLE AT FRIEND’S WEDDING

The Game has been caught in an embarrassing moment as he was filmed slipping over as he walked down the aisle at a friend’s wedding.

The Compton rapper was attending the wedding of rapper Kid Red and Kimora Larue this past weekend when he lost his balance while making his way to the altar.

All was going well until The Game got halfway down the aisle and slipped on the white rose petals that were scattered across the floor, with fellow guests heard gasping.

The Game appeared to take a dramatic tumble but the video cuts off before revealing what actually happened to him.

The “Hate It or Love It” hitmaker later clarified that he did not in fact hit the floor following the slip.

He commented on Instagram: “Ah slipped on the wet roses, did the James brown & wiggled up out that shhhhhhiiiii.. the playa way. Nothing to see here [crying laughing emojis].”

The Game later joked about the incident while posting photos of himself having a good time at the wedding, proving the slip did not ruin the day.

He said: “I need to go to more weddings til it’s my own lol… that’s where the energy at.”

The rapper even appeared to officiate the wedding as a video posted by Larue showed him stood at the alter holding a microphone and pronouncing the couple husband and wife.

The Documentary MC recently revealed that his own family will be expanding as he is set to become a dad again at the age of 44.

Appearing on the Tacos & Shawarma podcast, The Game confirmed rumors that he was expecting his fourth child.

He also said he was taking inspiration from JAY-Z and Mariah Carey as an older parent: “I’m 44, so when my new child is 21, I’ll be 65. And that seems kinda old until you start thinking about who’s 65 now. I don’t know how old Mariah Carey is, but she has to be, like, 10 years older than me. Or JAY-Z or somebody like that.”