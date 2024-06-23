THE GREATEST SCAM OF THIS CENTURY THAT HAS POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ZAMBIA’S SOVEREIGNTY -Celestine Mambula Mukandila

THE GREATEST SCAM OF THIS CENTURY THAT HAS POTENTIAL TO AFFECT ZAMBIA’S SOVEREIGNTY –

By: Celestine Mambula Mukandila

President Hakainde Hichilema must not be allowed to sell (lease) 14% plus of our country to a foreign imperialist disguising as an investor.

Zambia only has 42million hectares of land and yet this president who told us that he will Unite the country intends to put 6million hectares of land in the hands of foreign interests for a period of 99years.

Conditions set for that so called investment include that there must be tax exemptions for a period of time and also that there must be Visa Exemptions granted to experts who shall be coming to that part of the country.

Country men and women, this is of serious concern and it borders on the unity and indivisibility of Zambia.

Imagine The total area of the State of Israel is 22,145 sq.km, the total area of the State of Rwanda is 10,169 square miles (26,338 square kilometers), the total area of the kingdom of Eswatini is 6,704 sq miles.

How naive can this country be for us to let an approximate of three recognized states to be sold to foreign interests. The President intends on leasing 60,000 sq.km to a Vietnamese Company.

This goes against the spirit of the Constitutional Provision providing for the Land Policy under Article 253(1)(g) of the Constitution of Zambia Act No. 2 of 2016.

I challenge our leadership in this country to speak against this move by government as no amount of money can equate to the amount of mineral reserves held by the lands in Luapula and Northern Provinces of Zambia.

Luapula Province has enormous mineralisation of manganese ore deposits and several other mineral deposits. Minerals available include Copper, Iron, Manganese, lime, Gemstones and Gold among other minerals.

The confirmed deposits in Northern Province include semi-precious stones such as emeralds, beryllium, sapphire, garnet, tourmaline, amethyst, aquamarine, citrine, quartz and gold.

The careless allocation of our land has left my heart bleeding as I fear for the protection our cultural heritage and our children’s inheritance.

I challenge all our political leaders, traditional leaders, social media celebrities and all Zambians to speak to this madness.

LETS PROTECT ZAMBIAN LAND, SOVEREIGNTY AND UNITY.

WE ONLY HAVE ONE ZAMBIA.

We gave ourselves a Constitution and we must not allow one Man to violate it with this much impunity.

I am begging Presiden Hakainde Hichilema not to let this go on, they can keep their money, we don’t need it. Our land is more precious to us Sir. Please don’t give away our only inheritance.

#lets_respect_the_law

#OneZambiaOneNation