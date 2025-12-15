The greatest winners in this Bill 7 process are the people and our democracy- President Hakainde Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema writes….



Fellow Zambians,



Bill 7 has been one of the most topical and consequential issues of our time, one that has tested the strength of our democracy and the unity of our nation.

Throughout this process, we all engaged in lobbying and robust debate; we agreed and, at times, disagreed. As is the nature of any democratic process, such engagement must ultimately lead to a resolution.





The greatest winners in this process are the people of Zambia and our democracy itself. The people have spoken through their duly elected representatives, and as a nation committed to democratic principles, we must respect both the outcome and the collective resolve it represents.





Now is the time to turn our full attention to national development. We must do so as one people; Government, the opposition, civil society, and citizens alike, moving forward together in one direction.

United by our shared destiny, let us reaffirm our commitment to One Zambia, One Nation, and work collectively for the progress and prosperity of our country.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.