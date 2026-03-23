🚨OFFICIAL: The Guinean Football Federation has officially denied rumours of contesting Morocco’s 1976 AFCON win; says claims are baseless!





The statement reads: “The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) announces to the national and international public that it has not initiated any procedure with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) or the African Football Confederation (CAF) regarding the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recent information circulating on various platforms, especially social media, falsely suggests Guinea is contesting the result of the match between the Syli National team and Morocco.

The FGF clarifies these claims are inaccurate and baseless. The match took place on March 14, 1976, in Addis Ababa, refereed by Zambian Nyirenda Chayu, and ended 1-1. Guinea led at 33 minutes through Chérif Souleymane, Morocco equalized at 86 minutes via Ahmed Makrouh “Baba”.

The FGF notes the competition had no traditional final; teams played a final group stage, Morocco topped it to win the title, Guinea was second.

The FGF reaffirms commitment to historical facts and sports regulations, asks media to share verified info and avoid confusion, promoting fair play, mutual respect, and African football unity.”



Ade Divine via FGF