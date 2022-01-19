By Kalani Muchima

I know many contributed to the UPND’S victory but surely their are those whose presence can’t be missed or ignored.

One such person or musician is Cavman Zambia. This guy had to hold his career for the sake of UPND coz he couldn’t hold any show anywhere as he was regarded as a UPND cadre.

In 2015, this is the guy who did Alikwisa driver hit song. All UPND members danced to this song. This was president Hakainde Hichilema’s theme song.

HH or bally then could never step on any political stage without this song escorting him on that stage.

He later came on with Ushe Civil servant Walifola. That’s the song which finally ushered in the UPND into government.

This song electric. People danced to it without tiring.

What am I saying. It pains me to see a revolutionary like cavman still going office to office for help.

Yes many worked for that victory but there are certain individuals who the party should just look for on their own.

How in this world would you have to be reminded about that woman in woodlands selling vegetables who risked her whole life just for HH? She almost got killed for HH and UPND and after winning you let her continue suffering? Yes I remember they gave her a 10 pin after I spoke about but that’s not enough in my view.

I would want something more sustainable for her.

Back to cavman. The history of the UPND victory can never be complete without cavman coz every clip one plays for the UPND, cavmans music will forever play in the background.

Ba UPND hold your people. Don’t scatter them coz u ur now in government.

Don’t be greedy coz u ur in government. Liswaniso Gilbert my brother speak for the youths you represent. Chairman Obvioussmwaliteta Summerton represent your soldiers. Anderson Banda please help your youths. I have mentioned you people coz you all know what am talking about.

You see, SATA was not stupid to honor Daddy crazy immediately he formed government. He knew exactly the role daddy played in the victory of the PF in 2011.

The victory history of the PF can never be complete without the mention of daddy crazy with his DOCHI KUBEBA hit song.

If it was in my powers, I would have honored Cavman, that’s not to say there were no other musicians or people who played a big role.

It was collective effort but there are those whose efforts were a little bit beyond others.

You ministers who are buying houses and breaking in a short period of time, why can’t you think of buying a person like cavman even a