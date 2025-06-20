THE HOPEFUL HOMECOMING OF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

David T. Zyambo | 20 June 2025

It is undeniably heartbreaking that our beloved former President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will be laid to rest far from the land he cherished and sacrificed for.

As disappointing as this may be, let us hold onto hope, for there will come a day—no matter how long it takes—when this gallant son of our soil will return home, where he rightfully belongs.

Before we succumb to despair, let us draw strength from the remarkable story of Duma Nokwe, an exiled anti-apartheid lawyer who died in Zambia in 1978. After 47 long years, Nokwe’s remains—alongside those of his wife—were exhumed, returned to South Africa, and laid to rest with the dignity and honor he deserved during a state funeral on May 17, 2025.

This moment was not just historical for that country—it was a testament to the enduring spirit of justice. Nokwe, who served as the Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), was even posthumously honored with the title of “Senior Counsel” by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Edgar Lungu’s legacy is indelible and will not be forgotten. This unfortunate circumstance must serve as a reminder that the struggle for justice, though fraught with challenges, always paves the way for meaningful change.

It is our solemn duty as Zambians—those with a human heart and clear conscience—to unite and lay the groundwork for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eventual return. For the high office he held and the contributions he made to our nation, he deserves to be celebrated and honored in a manner befitting a former Head of State.