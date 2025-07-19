“THE ICON IS BIGGER THAN ME” – DAVID KAZADI STEPS DOWN FROM BEING A JUDGE ON THE MUSIC TALENT SHOW





Filmmaker David Kazadi announced that he has stepped down from being a judge on the music talent show the Icon Zambia, a move he called in his statement as ‘stepping back to move forward.’





Kazadi said his passion has been the main reason for pursuing this cause in order to help improve the industry and create a platform for young creatives despite the cause not being lucrative.





“That’s why stepping down as a judge in the midst of the noise and turmoil around my personal life was incredibly difficult, but ultimately necessary. THE ICON is bigger than me,” he said in part.





The filmmaker said it was better for the platform to proceed without him as it was meant for the young men and women whose talents deserve to shine undiluted and without being overshadowed by his personal circumstances.





Kazadi then reassured his partners, stating that they’ve built a capable the Icon team and creatives at Kazadi Films. Hence, season two will go seamlessly.





He also apologized to his fans and viewers and reassured them that his commitment to the industry remains firm, and this was just a bruise further stating that he would finish what he started.





The filmmaker then concluded by stating that the Icon Zambia season 2 auditions episode will air this Sunday, July 20th at 7:30 PM and will be followed with the announcement of the new judge.





David Kazadi’s resignation comes after social media went into a frenzy over his arrests and charge of producing and circulation of obscene material alongside Mwaka Halwiindi, contrary to Section 177 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



