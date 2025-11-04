THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PRESIDENT’ S TRIP TO TANZANIA- Chomba Kaoma

By Chomba Kaoma

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PRESIDENT’ S TRIP TO TANZANIA



Once upon a time Zambia was almost sliding into a catastrophic energy crisis, the Ship carrying Zambia’s fuel was not cleared for docking. This happened at a time when the Tanzania Port authorities were carrying out some heavy maintenance works on one critical side of the Da la salaam port, which is the main port of business for zambia and Most SADC Nations.





So traffic was directed towards one side of the port with the ship carrying Zambia’s fuel being 19th on the queue now back home we only had fuel stocks that would last us only a week and after that it would have been disastrous because the ship could have only offloaded after 3 weeks.





Now this news came when President Lungu had just departed for Ethiopia leaving energy Minister and his Team in serious Panic. Now the one person who could help save the situation at that moment was Tanzanian President then John Pombe Magufuli who was equally not in state house at that time. He was Visiting remote Area in Tanzania.





Colleagues at state house managed to communicate with Amos Chanda who was airborne with then President Edgar Lungu and explained the situation, Thanks to his quick thinking and immediate reaction Amos Chanda managed to get President Magufuli via satellite Phone while Airborne and President Lungu spoke to him over the situation.





President Magufuli immediately ordered the Port Authorities to prioritize the ship carrying Zambian fuel to dock that’s how our country was saved from a catastrophic moment.





That’s why it is important to keep quiet if you don’t understand the importance of Tanzania/ Zambia b bilateral relationship and the benefits our country continues to enjoy. President HH did well to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan.



May God bless the two countries!!