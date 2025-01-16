THE INCREDIBLE JOURNEY OF CHELLAH TUKUTA FROM THE STREETS TO GLOBAL FAME



They say every successful person has a story, but the tale of Cornelius Chellah Tukuta Photography reads more like a blockbuster movie. From enduring the harsh realities of street life to becoming one of Zambia’s most celebrated photographers, Chellah’s journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of passion.





Born in Chingola and the last-born to his mother, Chellah’s early life was marked by turmoil. His parents divorced before he was born, and his father left the family with nothing, forcing his mother to fend for him alone. Life took an even darker turn when Chellah’s uncle and aunt subjected him to relentless abuse, from denying him food to making him sleep in a chicken run. Yet, amidst this adversity, the young boy’s dream of getting an education refused to die.





Chellah’s quest for schooling was met with unimaginable obstacles. His aunt forced him to sell fritters instead of attending school. But the determined child found a clever workaround: he and a friend would alternate selling their goods so they could each sneak into class for two hours. By night, he studied in secret under dim light, a testament to his unyielding hunger for knowledge.





At one point, Chellah ended up on the streets, sleeping under bridges and surviving on scraps from trash bins. “I had to take jenkem with other street boys just to fit in,” he recalls. But even then, he clung to his dream of greatness. “I always told myself that I didn’t want to live that life forever.”





Through a series of miraculous turns, including the kindness of strangers and the support of the Catholic Church, Chellah was able to return to school. His talent for photography emerged early when he was tasked with taking pictures for his local parish. Those photos eventually made their way to Rome, hinting at the brilliance that would later define his career.





Chellah’s academic excellence earned him scholarships to study in Germany, France, and eventually the United States, where he pursued philosophy, psychology, and political science. While in the U.S., he was mentored by world-renowned photographer Scot Kelvin, an experience that solidified his passion for capturing the beauty of life through a lens.





Returning to Zambia in 2011, Chellah faced new challenges, including losing his photography equipment to theft. But he refused to give up. He rebuilt his career from scratch, eventually establishing Tukuta Productions, a company that has since gained international recognition. Today, Chellah has won multiple global awards, been featured in Forbes, and worked with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.



Reflecting on his journey, Chellah says, “The power to succeed lies within a person. No one can dictate that you’ll be a failure. I chose to rise above my circumstances, and here I am.”





Now a proud husband and father of two, Chellah is dedicated to ensuring his daughters have the opportunities he once dreamed of. His story is a powerful reminder that no matter how difficult life may seem, with perseverance and faith, anything is possible.





Chellah Tukuta is not just a photographer; he’s a Zambian icon whose life proves that the darkest struggles can give birth to the brightest stars.