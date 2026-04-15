The Iran war just broke NATO from the inside…



Europe is quietly building a backup plan called “European NATO” in case Trump actually pulls the U.S. out of the alliance.





The WSJ reports Germany, the country that resisted European defense autonomy for decades, is now leading the effort.



The trigger wasn’t Russia. It wasn’t Ukraine.





It was Iran.



Trump threatened to leave NATO after European allies refused to join Operation Epic Fury.





Spain closed its airspace. France blocked weapons flights.



Germany called the war illegal. Trump called them “cowards” and NATO “a paper tiger.”





Now European officials are working through dinner meetings and side conversations to figure out how to replace American leadership at every level of the alliance.





Who runs air defense if U.S. officers leave? Who reinforces Poland and the Baltics? Who provides the nuclear umbrella?



The honest answer: nobody can fully replace the U.S. right now.





No European country has the satellite networks, missile warning systems, or continental nuclear deterrent that America provides.





France and Germany are discussing whether Paris could extend its nuclear umbrella to cover the continent.



That conversation was unthinkable two years ago.