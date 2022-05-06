Brian Mwale-The Judicial Complaints Commission -JCC- has handed over two reports to President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

And JCC Chairperson VINCENT MALAMBO says there is need to send a strong message that corrupt Judges belong to the jungle and not society.

Presenting the report to President HICHILEMA at State House today, Mr. MALAMBO said one of the cases dealt with presents a clear failure of the judicial appointments where the complaint was already known before ratification of a named judge.

Mr. MALAMBO however stated that the commission is not certain if the committee dealing with appointments of Judges knew about the complaint.

He noted the need to introduce a transparent and merit based system when appointing judges by inviting a broader based participation.

The JCC Chairperson said the public can play a key role at ratification stage by assisting with information to enhance integrity and transparency in the Judicial System.

He said personal qualities, conduct and image of judges are the only true foundation upon which confidence on their works is based.

Mr. MALAMBO said the two reports are a culmination of works that commenced on January 19 after reviewing complaints from a citizen with hearing taking place between February and April.

He said hearings took place in camera as required by the constitution.

Mr. MALAMBO thanked the complainant for their willingness to take the matter to the JCC and appearing before it as required.

He added that the public have a vital role in the fight against corruption which they must resist, report and must be protected against possible reprisals by those who are powerful.

And receiving the report, President HICHILEMA said the Presidency will act according to constitutional provisions with advice from his legal advisors, Justice Minister and Attorney General.

President HICHILEMA said were need arises, he will get back to the JCC for clarity to fully understand as Zambians are anticipating to hear the next step.

He expressed delight with the commission for submitting the reports and executing its mandate despite being new.

President HICHILEMA assured the JCC of the executive’s support especially confirming that no one is immune to oversight including himself.

The President said the Executive will continue to assure the JCC to exercise their constitutional mandate when called upon and will not interfere with their operations.

He further implored the JCC to hear all complaints expeditiously and only determine their merit when tabled.

President HICHILEMA said speed is important in dealing with such cases as justice delayed is justice denied.

He encouraged ordinary citizens to come out in the open as government works on rooting out corruption.

ZNBC