“THE KALABA WAVE IS REAL – NED REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR GOD-FEARING LEADERSHIP IN 2026!”





The New Democratic Party (NED) has reaffirmed its support for President Harry Kalaba as the preferred 2026 Presidential candidate, praising his consistent political influence and God-fearing leadership.





Addressing the Kapiri Mposhi Pastors Fellowship, NED President Madam Exidah Mwenya said the Church must take part in the Kalaba Wave that is gaining momentum across Zambia.





She noted that President Kalaba has remained politically consistent and relevant having placed third in the 2021 general elections an achievement that speaks to his credibility and national appeal.





Madam Mwenya also emphasized that once elected, President Kalaba will demonstrate true statesmanship by restoring the dignity of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, showing respect and unity beyond political lines.





Kapiri Mposhi District Pastors Fellowship Chairman, Rev. Chikwanda, echoed the need for the opposition to rally behind a credible and God-fearing alternative, stating, “Zambia needs a God-fearing man in State House, not just any man.”





Madam Mwenya was joined by Citizens First MCC and National Mobilization Chairman Henry Chilombo, NED Secretary General Simon Mwanza, and National Treasurer Mr. Chela.