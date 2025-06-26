THE LAST 4 YEARS WERE NOT PEACEFUL-I HOPE YOU CAN FINALLY REST IN PEACE DADDY-CHIYESO LUNGU

LATE former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Chiyeso Lungu, has expressed hope that her father will finally find peace in death, saying he had not experienced it in the past four years.





Speaking in South Africa, where her father’s planned burial was halted yesterday, Ms Lungu, a lawyer, said Mr Lungu had endured a turbulent final chapter of his life.





“It is our prayer that indeed, a time shall be granted at which he will finally be laid to rest in peace. And the peace he could not find in the last four years before his passing, may he now receive it in death. Daddy, may you rest. May you rest, Daddy. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, may you rest,” she said tearfully.





She extended her gratitude to the South African Government for its generosity towards her family during what she described as a difficult period in a foreign land.



“We wish to thank the Government of the Republic of South Africa for hosting us repeatedly. You have been gracious,” Ms Lungu said.





President Lungu died in South Africa on June 5, 2025, where he had travelled for medical attention. Reports indicated he had opted to remain there slightly longer after receiving routine treatment.





The Lungu family planned a private funeral procession, but it was halted by the Gauteng High Court following an urgent application by the Zambian Government.



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha filed for an injunction to stop the burial, which the court granted.





Mr Kabesha is also seeking to have Mr Lungu’s remains repatriated to Zambia,a move opposed by the Lungu family, resulting in an ongoing impasse.



(Mwebantu, Thursday, 26th June, 2025)