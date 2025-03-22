THE LATEST TEACHER RECRUITMENT WAS NOT TRANSPARENT- Dr. Aaron Chansa

THE LATEST TEACHER RECRUITMENT WAS NOT TRANSPARENT



After thorough analysis, the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has concluded that the recent recruitment of 4,200 teachers by the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commission was riddled with irregularities and lacked transparency.





This is a serious national issue which warrants urgent and credible explanations from those responsible for the teacher recruitment process.



Reports we have gathered from all ten provinces strongly indicate that the recruitment process fell short of being clear, accountable and fair. This glaring lack of transparency has sparked widespread frustration and disappointment among qualified teachers who were unfairly sidelined.





For instance, in Chavuma, disappointed teachers have locked up the District Education Board Secretary’s office, protesting what they view as a deeply flawed process marred by favouritism and corruption. Similar sentiments are being echoed in various parts of the country, reinforcing fears that the selection process was neither merit-based nor impartial.



NAQEZ, like the majority of Zambians, fully supports teacher recruitment. However, we strongly oppose any process that is shrouded in secrecy, favouritism and questionable decision-making when hiring public servants.





Even more concerning, the Teaching Service Commission has deliberately withheld very, very important details like each recruited teacher’s year of graduation from university or college of education. This lack of disclosure represents a troubling departure from past recruitment practices and raises serious doubts about the integrity of the entire process.





We, therefore, demand answers from the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commission. The nation deserves to know:



1. Why were teachers who have waited for over seven years left out, while those who graduated just two years ago were prioritised?





2. Why were non-local individuals deployed to rural areas at the expense of qualified local applicants?



These are pressing national concerns which demand immediate attention and clarification.





Issued by:

Dr. Aaron Chansa

Executive Director

E-mail: qualityeducationzambia@gmail.com

Website: www.naqez.org