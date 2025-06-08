The Legal and Constitutional Justification for Granting Full Military Honours to Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu





By : Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo 08/06/25



It is an uncontested constitutional and legal fact that Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu served as the President of the Republic of Zambia and, by virtue of that office, as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces. In accordance with the established constitutional norms, military protocols, and precedents set by the funerals of previous Heads of State, he is entitled to be accorded full military honours upon his demise.





Such honours include, but are not limited to, a final Presidential 21gun salute, a military fly-past, the mounting of a full guard of honour, and the ceremonial placement of his casket on a gun carriage bearing the official number plate “GRZ P6,” which was previously used in state funerals of his predecessors very important.





These are not mere symbolic acts; they are legal and institutional recognitions of the office he held and the responsibilities he bore on behalf of the Republic of Zambia, mukutika?





While the views and sentiments of the bereaved family are to be respected and acknowledged, the former President’s status as a national public office holder, more specifically, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, places him within the legal and constitutional category of a public asset or res publica.





As such, the State is vested with the legitimate authority and duty to facilitate and conduct military and state ceremonial rites as a matter of public law and national protocol.



It is important to emphasize that the role of Commander-in-Chief is not a ceremonial title but a functional constitutional designation.





Mr. Lungu embodied this office during his tenure, including by actively participating in military ceremonies and wearing the official military uniform. This underscores the legitimacy of military institutions taking charge of his final send-off.





Furthermore, matters concerning the selection of clergy or religious rites should be viewed in light of precedents set during the state funerals of Presidents Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba, Kenneth David Kaunda, and Rupiah Bwezani Banda, where similar reconciliations between family preferences and national interests were achieved with dignity and respect.





While the State acknowledges the family’s emotional stake, the public interest and constitutional imperative must prevail. The Defence Forces must be granted the opportunity to honour their former Commander in accordance with law, protocol, and national tradition. Once a Commander-in-Chief, always a Commander-in-Chief—even in death.