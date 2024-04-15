The liquidation of KCM was a criminal enterprise…a single individual surrendering $24 million is not Childs Play- Nalolo MP

$24 MILLION FORFEITURE IS NOT CHILDS PLAY

The liquidation of KCM was a criminal enterprise. While we understand the issues that led to the state taking over, a single individual surrendering $24 million is not Childs Play. Mr Milingo Lungu was capable of funding 20 constituencies with the enhanced CDF from his bank account. While numerous suppliers remained owed and workers remained unpaid we had such theft with impunity.

By the way mines which include KCM have been declaring losses for many years yet an individual accrued this much from its liquidation. While this recovery should have really ended up in a conviction and not consent judgement, the recovery is commendable.

A crop of such leaders have no moral right to ever want to rule this country ever again.

#Masholi

#abashcorruption

#thenarrativemustchange

Hon Imanga Wamunyima Jr-Nalolo MP