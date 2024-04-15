The liquidation of KCM was a criminal enterprise…a single individual surrendering $24 million is not Childs Play- Nalolo MP

$24 MILLION FORFEITURE IS NOT CHILDS PLAY
The liquidation of KCM was a criminal enterprise. While we understand the issues that led to the state taking over, a single individual surrendering $24 million is not Childs Play. Mr Milingo Lungu was capable of funding 20 constituencies with the enhanced CDF from his bank account. While numerous suppliers remained owed and workers remained unpaid we had such theft with impunity.
By the way mines which include KCM have been declaring losses for many years yet an individual accrued this much from its liquidation. While this recovery should have really ended up in a conviction and not consent judgement, the recovery is commendable.
A crop of such leaders have no moral right to ever want to rule this country ever again.
#Masholi
#abashcorruption
#thenarrativemustchange
Hon Imanga Wamunyima Jr-Nalolo MP
Don’t take us for fools. One liquidator who subsisted on our state companies…who can’t explain how he became a Billionaire is there enjoying the Privatization loot. Let him
explain how he became a Billionaire…the Kalingalinga house nonsense only makes sense to Praise Thugs and Tribal Zealots..
The KCM liquidator has surrendered his loot. The Privatization criminal should also surrender what he has looted from Zambia’s resources and Assets…and he will
definitely be forced to do so…the time will come.