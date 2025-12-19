THE LUBINDA-LED PF FACTION EXPELS MPS WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7 – DON’T SINK AN ALREADY SINKING BOAT- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

THE LUBINDA-LED PF FACTION EXPELS MPS WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7 – DON’T SINK AN ALREADY SINKING BOAT



The plot thickens. Things can’t get any more complicated.





UPND must be having a good laugh.



It’s like an elephant trying to extricate itself from the mud it is stuck in.



Every time it tries to move one leg up, the rest of the body sinks further down.





PF is in a political and legal entanglement that calls for only one action: closing ranks.



The party has no luxury of expelling its members especially MPs.





These are actions for political parties in a healthy situation.



Yes, under normal circumstances, expulsion from the party would be the most ideal for what the MPs did.





But there’s nothing normal about the state of the party now.



PF is in no position to punish anyone when it cannot fix its own house which is in such a mess, anyone is free to walk in and out as they desire.





It has lost the moral authority to punish the few individuals that have given it the semblance of an opposition in parliament.





Have you ever heard a conversation between a husband, a well-known serial adulterer, and his wife?



The serial adulterer demanding to know why the wife has been gone for too long accusing her of cheating?





Your guess is as good as mine. If there was a time when PF was really humble, forgiving and tolerant, now is the time.



Now is the time when eating a humble pie is a strategy and a strength.





Now is the time to hung the jersey of pride and instead throw open the arms of an embracing father admitting that he has failed the members of his family.





PF must know that its boat has been sinking.



So, don’t take actions that may just take you down to the bottom of the sea.





Right now, the party leaders are acting like they have a death wish.



Do you want to join UNIP down there where it lies since 1991 with no prospects of ever rising again?