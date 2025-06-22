*The Lungu Death Conspiracy:*



1. Lungu checks in for routine medical check ups.



2. Thabo Kawana plays politics and says Lungu is finishing chemotherapy. PF vehemently refuse this claim.

3. Lungu’s lawyer is already and well positioned in Pretoria.



4. No notification that Lungu will undergo a surgery.

5. Lungu undergoes small surgery and passes away.



6. Before Head of State is informed, Tasila announces death of Lungu( former Head of state)



7. Quickly nation is hyped to 7 days funeral mourning period without consulting govt and hype the nation by the chipani.

8. Following day family via lawyer issues statement they don’t want govt and HoS near the body.



9. Family makes demand they want PF security all round till he is buried and exclude the military and state.



10. Both RSA and GRZ fail to secure military plane to either bring or pick the body. But private jet is organised.



11. RSA organises 5 star Generals for presidential guard of honor before send off, family quickly changes direction on flimsy grounds and rejects.



12. Family makes decision to turn funeral into private affair and bury him secretly and privately.



*Conspiracy Theory.*

1. Lungu is not dead.

2. Family had a well wisher provide a private jet to move his body. Well wisher is not known.



3. Plan was to bring a body double and bury a fake.

4. Then Lungu was to move into a safe heaven access his millions and live quietly.



5. No proof of dead body or certificate is provided.

Ends://!!!