The Lungu Family Has Not Rejected a State Funeral—They Are Asking for Respect- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

The Lungu Family Has Not Rejected a State Funeral—They Are Asking for Respect



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



It has been observed that the UPND government and some of its sympathisers are promoting a narrative suggesting that the Lungu family has rejected the Government’s offer to accord former Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu a state funeral. This narrative is misleading and unfair. It is therefore necessary to place the facts in their proper perspective.





The Lungu family has not refused the Government’s offer to grant former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu a state funeral.





What the family has consistently and respectfully requested is one simple and reasonable thing: that the final wishes of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be honoured. According to the family, those wishes were clear. He did not want President Hakainde Hichilema to preside over his funeral, nor did he want him to be anywhere near his remains.





This request does not negate or diminish the status of a state funeral.



For those who argue that President Hakainde Hichilema must be present because it is a state funeral, it is important to clarify an essential point. The presence of the sitting President is not what defines a state funeral. A state funeral is characterised by the honour, protocol, logistical support, security arrangements, and resources provided by the State, not by the physical presence of the Head of State.





President Hakainde Hichilema can, without difficulty or loss of dignity, delegate another senior government official or representative to preside over the funeral. Such delegation is lawful, customary, and widely practiced, particularly in circumstances where the direct involvement of the President is neither desired nor welcomed by the family of the deceased.





Insisting on personal presence in the face of explicit objection does not serve the national interest. It does not honour the deceased, nor does it reflect compassion, restraint, or statesmanship. Instead, it prolongs the family’s grief and deepens unnecessary national tension.





The issue is not complicated.



The family is not rejecting a state funeral.They are asking that the wishes of the deceased be respected.





President Hakainde Hichilema can simply assign another suitable representative to preside over the funeral and allow the family to bury their loved one in dignity and peace.





In light of the foregoing, I respectfully and earnestly call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to demonstrate compassion and statesmanship by respecting the wishes of the Lungu family, withdrawing the legal action that continues to delay the burial, and allowing the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to be laid to rest with dignity and peace.





Such an approach would not weaken the authority of the presidency or diminish the honour of a state funeral. On the contrary, it would affirm Zambia’s commitment to human dignity, cultural respect, and humane leadership. It would bring closure to a grieving family and allow the nation to move forward from a moment that has caused avoidable pain and division.





The path forward is clear, reasonable, and honourable.

Respect the wishes of the deceased.



Allow the family to grieve.

Let Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in peace.