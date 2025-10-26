THE LUNGU FAMILY IS NOT PLAYING POLITICS OVER THE 4-MONTH BURIAL DELAY OF ECL; THE GOVERNMENT IS AT FAULT – MAKEBI ZULU





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on Zambians to pray for the government so that reason may prevail over ego, amid the ongoing impasse surrounding the burial and funeral arrangements of the country’s sixth Republican President.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu stressed that the matter has not been politicized by the Lungu Family, explaining that the family of the late Former President is not responsible for takinng the matter before the South African courts, as it was the Zambian government that initiated the legal proceedings.





Mr. Zulu added that government had betrayed the family’s trust by breaching the initial agreement regarding the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains.





Speaking during an appearance on the EMV Podcast, Mr. Zulu said the family is ready to bring back the late President’s body for burial in Zambia once President Hakainde Hichilema agrees to stay away from the funeral proceedings, in line with the family’s wishes.





He added that if President Hichilema publicly declared that he would not attend the funeral and would instead send the Vice President as his representative, the family would start off the next day with the repatriation and burial plans.





Mr. Lungu died on 5th June 2025, but he has not yet been buried due to disputes over his funeral and burial between the government and the family.



#SunFmTvNews