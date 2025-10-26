THE LUNGU FAMILY IS NOT PLAYING POLITICS OVER THE 4-MONTH BURIAL DELAY OF ECL; THE GOVERNMENT IS AT FAULT – MAKEBI ZULU
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
The family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on Zambians to pray for the government so that reason may prevail over ego, amid the ongoing impasse surrounding the burial and funeral arrangements of the country’s sixth Republican President.
Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu stressed that the matter has not been politicized by the Lungu Family, explaining that the family of the late Former President is not responsible for takinng the matter before the South African courts, as it was the Zambian government that initiated the legal proceedings.
Mr. Zulu added that government had betrayed the family’s trust by breaching the initial agreement regarding the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains.
Speaking during an appearance on the EMV Podcast, Mr. Zulu said the family is ready to bring back the late President’s body for burial in Zambia once President Hakainde Hichilema agrees to stay away from the funeral proceedings, in line with the family’s wishes.
He added that if President Hichilema publicly declared that he would not attend the funeral and would instead send the Vice President as his representative, the family would start off the next day with the repatriation and burial plans.
Mr. Lungu died on 5th June 2025, but he has not yet been buried due to disputes over his funeral and burial between the government and the family.
Makebi Zulu is playing politics and using the burial impasse to win favours over other PF presidential aspirants. His wants to ride on the Lungu name to gain popularity. Now he’s campaigning for 2026 from South Africa next to the body, meaning he has already forgotten about the burial but his focus is 13th August 2026 and not the burial day. Who focuses on campaigning at a funeral house! Where he is is a funeral house and was not supposed to be a campaign center. People are gathered there for the funeral but him is issuing campaign messages for 2026 elections and not focusing on resolving the burial impasse. He is negotiating as a presidential candidate and not as a family spokesman. He is aware that he is running out of campaign time before the election date. His negotiations with the government going by the statement he issued shows signs of desparation. What if they don’t resolve the impasse before 2026 elections, is he going to leave the Lungu family in South Africa to come for campaigning and go back after he has lost the elections or he is going to use the burial impasse as a campaign message? Before burial bwana there in South Africa you are at a funeral house. Stop campaigning or advise the family to bring the body and burry here at home and start campaigning thereafter. You are now stuck there while your friends are going for a convention next month according to Given Lubinda. You will miss the train unless you form your own party because no one will allow you to lead their party from nowhere. Bwana, think twice about your continued stay in South Africa.