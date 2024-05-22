THE LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY WILL, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASED

CONNECTIVITY BETWEEN KEY ECONOMIC HUBS – HH

President Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens,

Today was a momentous and historical occasion as we officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the construction works for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway.

This is one of the major projects to be financed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in our quest to save money from the government treasury.

To us and the country, this is a significant infrastructure as part of our commitment to improving our nation’s road network, enhancing transportation efficiency, and fostering economic growth.

The Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway will undoubtedly contribute to safer travel, reduced travel times, and increased connectivity between key economic hubs.

We reiterated our call to the developers to deliver a quality road within the stipulated time frame. We further thanked them for engaging more of our youth along the stretch in the construction but called them to do more by engaging Zambians in the subcontracting category.

We call on our citizens to fully cooperate with the developers during the construction period and beyond.

Let’s develop Zambia together. Great things are coming.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.