THE LUSAMBO DIARY PART 3.

Bowman Lusanbo’s recent apology which amounted to surrendering has left the Patriotic Front defenceless and weak. He was the biggest defender of the PF. If anyone was to stand in the way of the authority in defence of the PF ideologies, Lusambo was the man. He always spoke calmly in his deep voice and rarely raised his voice. He seemed to have taken up presidential authority whilst he was a minister, the authority he believes he should speak with in the post 2021 elections.

Bowman Lusambo dined with both the poor and the rich. He had so much confidence that he approached anyone regardless of their social status. He is the only junior opposition member to have held meetings with the Russsian, Chinese, British, and other western embassies. Generally the Russian and the Chinese embsssies rarely welcomes foreign politicians with connections to the western bloc. They simply don’t like it.

Bowman’s rise to political power has been a remarkable one. He first appeared on the political scene in 2012 when he roughed up Major Kachingwe in defence of Nevers Mumba. Bowman Lusambo was in the opposition MMD at that time . Major Kachingwe, a former army executive was brutalised on camera. Kachingwe was holding a meeting at the MMD secretariat to denounce the former victory ministry pastor turned politician. The secretariat is believed to have had a security though this is disputed. Lusambo, in breach of the law, together with his MMD militias arrived at the secretariat and dragged the old Major Kachingwe as if he had just been found in the middle of a coup. The man was bruised, punched and dragged outside where he made a good run for his life. That was the last time Kachingwe ever appeared on the political scene with authority. Kachingwe later joined the PF though he was never recognised as a political heavy weight.

Sooner after the Lusambo – Kachingwe impasse, Dr. Nevers Mumba held a press briefing where he thanked the then youth “Lusambo’s “ militia team. Ideally, Mumba been a pastor, the public expected him to apologise for the unfortunate incident. But he never apologised and has never to date. The Police was also expected to effect an arrest on Lusambo though it never happened. Some political analysts have pointed out that the infighting in the MMD benefited the then ruling party PF. The police would have been told not to interfere but rather enjoy the MMD drama. The incident is believed to have been the start of the new political hooliganism in Zambia since the UNIP days of the 80s. It is on record though that Kachingwe reported Lusambo for assault to the police and the case is still active.

Fast forward to around 2015, Bowman jumped from the sinking MMD mazembe to the PF. We believe this was around the 2015 elections. We also believe that Bowman went into the PF to defend Edgar Lungu from the likes of GBM, Miles Sampa and others who had broken away from the PF. Within months, Lusambo had managed to sneak into the presidential inner circle of Dr. Edgar Lungu. By 2016, with a presidential directive, Lusambo was adopted to stand as a candidate in the Kabushi constituency on the Copperbelt. The 2016 elections like the 2015 was rigged and Lusambo carried the day. Lusambo was later appointed as a Copperbelt provincial minister and later as Lusaka provincial minister, a position he kept until the 2021 elections.

It is not in doubt that the man is a crowd puller. His has always spoken with authority that he once told off Miles Sampa in public and Sampa had to apologise. Sometimes Bowman has also spoken of lies which appeared to be true. He once said that he met Bflow’s parents which BFlow disputed as lies.

In the aftermath of the 2021 elections, Lusambo continued to be a thorn in the fresh for the new dawn administration. He spoke to defend all the wrongs that the PF had done.

In early may 2022, It was rumoured that Lusambo spoke to Dr. Mumba, who counselled him to humble himself. Dr. Mumba has remained a spiritual father to some politicians and pastors. His position in the society continues to be of significancy that at the recent African freedom day celebrations, Dr. Mumba’s presence was recognised.

In mid May 2022, Bowman issued a half apology for his past politics styles. He promised to practice mature politics befitting the new dawn administration. This followed his meeting with Nevers Mumba earlier in the month . The move was received with a mixture of reactions with the UPND refusing to accept his half apology The move has left the PF weak and removed the political drama Zambian youths used to enjoy.

Lastly, we do not think that anyone can foresee Bowman Lusambo next political move. We also do not discount him joining the new dawn government though the man does not really have anything he can offer to anti corruption government of Bally.