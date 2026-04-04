THE MAN BORN UNDER APARTHEID IS NOW CALLING BLACK EMPOWERMENT LAWS “RACIST” — RAMAPHOSA FIRES BACK!

Elon Musk — born in Pretoria under Apartheid — has launched another fierce attack on South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws, calling them “extremely racist” and claiming the country now has more anti-white laws than Apartheid had anti-Black laws.

BUT HERE IS THE REAL STORY AFRICA NEEDS TO KNOW

Musk’s real motive? His satellite company Starlink wants to operate in South Africa WITHOUT complying with the country’s 30% Black ownership rule — a law designed to correct centuries of economic exclusion under colonialism and Apartheid.

The same Apartheid system that enriched white South Africans and locked out Black people for generations — Musk now calls the correction of that injustice “racist.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is standing firm. His spokesperson called Musk’s claims flat-out “LIES” and reminded the world that over 600 American companies operate successfully in South Africa by simply following local laws. Starlink is welcome but nobody is above the law.

Plot twist? Musk’s own Grok AI stated that his claims about racial restrictions “lack evidence” saying the issue is regulatory compliance, NOT racial discrimination.

Africa, this is bigger than Starlink. This is a powerful billionaire using the language of anti-racism to dismantle the very policies built to protect Black economic power. Don’t be deceived.

African hype media