THE MAN WHO WAS BURIED THREE TIMES.



When Nkrumah was very sick in Guinea from the numerous effects of the bombs* at him, he told J.A Kuffour who was a Deputy Foreign Minister to convince his boss Busia to allow him come home for medical treatment. The two refused Nkrumah back to Ghana on the notion that; it will have severe security implications to Busia’s Government. He was flown on a stretcher to Romania far at the country side for medical attention on his wish to be treated by a Private doctor but couldnt make it.





After his death, many African Presidents wanted to bury him in their countries. But Sèkou Touré refused and on April 1972 in Guinea, Conakry. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was buried with Africa Presidents carrying his Casket.





When General I. k Acheampong overthrew Busia’s government, he pleased with Sèkou Touré to give back Nkrumah’s body to Ghana, he refused – a lot of negotiations went on; not on until July 1972, he was buried in Nkrofu his hometown in Nzema-Western Region.





When Jerry Rawlings established the 4th Republic, he didnt like the burial place of Nkrumah. He built a Mausoleum at Accra and in July 1992. Nkrumah was buried for the third time.





Akuffo Addo renovated the place and added his uncle J. B Danquah and his family members pictures to disintegrated the place.





In the future when John Dramani Mahama builds the Ghana’s New Capital. Nkrumah ll be buried the fourth time at the center of the Capital signifying the Black Star of Africa.



This is the said dictator they claim.