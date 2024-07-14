THE MATTER BETWEEN THE PEOPLE (HATEMBOS) VS NAWAKWI, GATHERS PACE

Lusaka / 12.07.2024

TRAIL CONTINUES AS CROSS EXAMINATION IS DIRECTED TO PHELUNA HATEMBO (in this Session)

In the Lusaka Magistrate Court of Judge Amy MASOJA, between The PEOPLE (HATEMBOS) Vs Edith NAWAKWI in the ABDUCTION case, Trail continued on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th of July 2024 respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PROCEEDINGS;

THURSDAY the 11th July, 2024;

📌 Pheluna HATEMBO – 65, is represented by State Prosecutors – Counsel SITALI and Counsel Angela NYERENDA…. whereas, Madam Edith NAWAKWI is represented by Counsel Chifumu BANDA.

📌 The INQUEST in Cross Examination between Edith NAWAKWI’s Advocate – Counsel Chifumu BANDA where he fed a whole lot of questions to the composed Pheluna HATEMBO.

📌 Edith NAWAKWI’s Advocate asked the Court to physically go to the Sites / Lodges where Pheluna HATEMBO and Milton HATEMBO allege having being held hostage by Edith NAWAKWI at the time.

📌 The aforesaid, being ZAMCOM and FATMOLS Lodges.

📌 Counsel BANDA however, added that Farm 1924 in Kalomo, be one of the exhibits to travel to…. Pheluna HATEMBO’s defense State Prosecutor – Mr SITALI outrightly objected.

📌 Counsel BANDA asked to view the Videos in the Court, where the HATEMBOS appeared in March / April 2021 highlighting that they fled and their hiding was for fear of the ruthless Edith NAWAKWI’s ill intentions including killing them.

📌 In the interest of justice and in the quest to establish the relevance in its EXACTNESS, the Court ruled in favour to avail the Videos and be run in Court.

📌 After an extensive Cross Examination, Court Adjourned for the following day for continued Trail and Cross Examination to Pheluna including visiting the Sites for physical viewing…. and that the Court begins from ZAMCOM Lodge the following day at 10:00hrs on Friday the 12th of July, 2024 respectively.

FRIDAY the 12th July, 2024;

📌 In the interest of justice, Judge – Amy MASOJA, Pheluna HATEMBO, Edith NAWAKWI, Counsel Chifumu BANDA, Mr SITALI, SPECIAL DUTIES Media, and other interested Parties met by appointment at ZAMCOM Lodge being one of the alleged Sites / Lodges the HATEMBOS forcefully got confined into, by Edith NAWAKWI.

📌 Cross Examination begins at ZAMCOM Lodge; Counsel Chifumu BANDA asks Pheluna HATEMBO to show the Court which Rooms she and his brother were put.

📌 Pheluna took and EMPHATICALLY showed the Court the Rooms at ZAMCOM Lodge.

She took the Court and emphatically pointed Room number 14 to have been her confinement while his brother Milton HATEMBO was in Room number 16, she charged.

📌 Further, after feeding Pheluna with a whole bunch of questions by Counsel BANDA, she was ALSO asked to show the Court where the abductors packed their vehicle on the Park-Lot.

📌 With the whole gumption, Pheluna took the Court and showed the Lot. It is Lot number 4 DIRECTLY facing the Lodge Exit.

📌 Thereafter, Court immediately guided to go to the next Site / Lodge – the FATMOLS Lodge.

📌 Further, after an extensive Inquest, Pheluna was asked to show the Court where the abductors packed their vehicle on the Park-Lot.

📌 Pheluna HATEMBO took the Court and showed the place… that was DIRECTLY on the Lodge Exit door.

📌 As asked, Pheluna HATEMBO AGAIN took and showed the Court the Rooms at FATMOLS Lodge.

She took the Court and affirmed Room number 126 to have been, in confinement.

📌 Consequently, the Court sat in FATMOLS Lodge Conference Hall to undertake further Inquest in Cross Examination directed to the constructed and fragmented Pheluna.

📌 The aforesaid, FATMOLS Lodge herein, is the Site the HATEMBOS indicate to have made it to escape from the confinement of vindictive Edith NAWAKWI, according to them.

📌 From thereon, the Court guided to go back to sit at the Magistrate Court 3, for continued Trial.

📌 While in Court 3, in the interest of Justice and fairness, The Court Adjourned and set the below Dates for continued Trial;

26th, 27th and 28th of August, 2024 at 10:30 respectively.

NB: TYPICAL VERBATIM PROCEEDINGS IN COURT WILL BE PUBLISHED SEPARATELY IN ANOTHER ARTICLE

©SPECIAL DUTIES Media