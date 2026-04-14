THE MISSION IS CLEAR: UPND MUST GO- Willah Mudolo





THE MISSION IS CLEAR: UPND MUST GO.



UPND — what has Zambia truly received from you?



A government that celebrates figures on paper while ordinary citizens continue to struggle in reality.





They speak of fiscal discipline — yet:

• The cost of living remains painfully high

• Jobs are still scarce, particularly for our youth

• Poverty remains widespread, with millions unable to meet basic needs





They speak of economic growth — yet that growth is not felt in homes, markets, or communities.



They speak of stability — yet Zambia remains exposed and vulnerable to shocks.





And now, months before elections, they return with promises,

promises they had five years to deliver, but FAILED



Our people deserve better!



Enough is enough.

UPND must pack and go.





Under our leadership, Zambia will take a different path, one grounded in people-centred development and real economic outcomes:





• A jobs-first economy — driven by investment in agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure to create sustainable employment at scale



• Empowerment of women and youth — through targeted economic programmes, access to finance which UPND has blocked and skills aligned to productive sectors





• A business-led growth model — reducing barriers, lowering the cost of doing business, and unlocking the full potential of local enterprises





• Economic resilience — strengthening key sectors such as mining, tourism, and manufacturing to protect Zambia from external shocks



• A nation that works for all — investing in education, community leadership, and inclusive policies that ensure no Zambian is left behind





Zambia has the capacity.

Zambia has the people.



What has been missing is leadership that delivers.



That is the change we will bring, A change that I am ready to LEAD!



WillahJMudoloForPresident

UPNDMustGo