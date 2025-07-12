This is the moment a dead man’s life savings are dropped from a helicopter as strangers rush to grab handfuls of the money.

The extraordinary scene saw $5,000 worth of cash fall from the sky over mourners saying their final goodbyes to carwash owner Darrell Thomas.

Footage shows the moment the aircraft flies over the funeral ceremony, where Darell, from East Detroit, was laid to rest after dying from Alzheimer’s aged 58.

Known for his generosity, Darrell’s final wish was to shower his guests in cash as they made their final goodbyes.

The helicopter is seen releasing dollar notes and rose petals over a crowd of funeral guests.

Hundreds of notes are seen floating in the air before falling to the ground.

Shocked onlookers can be seen gazing up at the sky, as others scramble to get their hands on some of the money.

“Let me get out and get that money,” a child is heard shouting off-camera, while others are heard laughing and cheering.

The ceremony was held near Gratiot Avenue and Connor Street, East Detroit, where Darell’s business, Airport Express Lube and Service, is located.

Traffic came to a standstill as stunned drivers stopped their cars to get their hands on some of the showering money.

While police officers were informed about the petal drop, they said they were unaware cash would also be dropped.

Darell’s son Smoke told local news it was his father’s dying wish to give back to his community by “showering the streets” with money.

A staggering $5,000 was dropped in total, Darell’s niece, Crystal Perry confirmed, with Smoke contributing some of his own money to the drop in honour of his late dad.

Smoke told locals news: “Detroit, y’all might not know who my father was, but he was a great father.

“Among his community he was a legend, and he blessed everyone – and that was his last blessing to everyone. That’s all it was.”

Lisa Knife, an employee at the car wash, said “everybody got a little bit” of the money. There was no fighting, none of that. It was really beautiful.”