The moment a lady met her online boyfriend for the first time and he had no idea she was a wheelchair user with no legs

Relationships are meant to be built on trust and honesty, or at least that is what we all think should be the building blocks but it may not always be so.

A woman met her long time online boyfriend for the first time in person and she had prepared a big surprise for him.

To the surprise of the man, the woman sadly has no legs and was in a wheelchair. Sources report that the man was oblivious to that fact.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen giggling through out while the man stood in shock and confusion.

People are asking what the guy’s next move will be as he was lied to and caught in the sabotage.