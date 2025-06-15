The moment Iran’s ballistic missiles landed in Tel Aviv, massive shockwaves heard

Just as we reported earlier, Iran recently launched a series of ballistic missile attacks on Israel, with significant impacts reported in Tel Aviv.

These strikes were in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets, which killed 78 people, including senior commanders and scientists, and injured over 320.

According to various sources, Iran had fired dozens to hundreds of ballistic missiles, with estimates ranging from under 100 to over 200.

Some of the missiles breached Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, striking central Tel Aviv.

It also had severe impact on surrounding areas like Ramat Gan, causing damage to buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Israeli emergency services reported at least 34 injuries in the Tel Aviv area, with one to three fatalities, including a woman confirmed dead by rubble.

A video of the moment the ballistic missiles landed were shared on Social media and was described as a massive shockwaves with the video showing explosions and plumes of smoke over Tel Aviv’s skyline

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that while many missiles were intercepted, several hit civilian areas.

The Country is currently conducting search and rescue operations to identify victims.

Meanwhile, Iran's state media claimed the strikes targeted military and industrial sites, dubbing the operation "Severe Punishment."