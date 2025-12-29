The moment Tiwa Savage broke down in tears while performing “Somebody’s Son” on stage

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage was visibly emotional while performing her hit single “Somebody’s Son.”

Last night, Tiwa got her fans in their emotions while she was performing the hit at the WeLoveYa Festival at Cotonou.

Video from the event shows Tiwa pausing mid-song, her voice cracking as the heartfelt lyrics begin to hit her .

At one point she wiped her eyes before finishing the performance to roaring applause and chants of her name.

Fans were visibly touched by how emotional Tiwa got while performing a song they all love and adore.

It is not clear why Tiwa got emotional over the song. Some believe it’s because she has been waiting on love for a long time and she got her heartbroken in the past.

Tiwa has always been big on love. She recently opened up about looking for a relationship and how she won’t mind being involved in a polygamous marriage.