The mood here is sombre, mellow, and gloomy as most inmates painfully celebrate Christmas- Hon. Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA

“A CHRISTMAS IN PRISON.”



Last evening, I penned a christmas message, to be shared by my team on Christmas day as the nation celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.





Firstly, I want to thank all of you, beginning with family, friends, the party and members of the public who have taken time to visit me and my fellow incarcerated party officials/comrades, we are grateful and overwhlemed by your love and kindness. It uplifts our spirits to soldier on !





As for prison, the mood here is sombre, mellow, and gloomy as most inmates painfully celebrate the season away from family and friends.





No two prisoners experience the holidays the same way. Some of us eagerly embrace the holiday spirit, happy for the temporary respite from our typically not-so-cheerful daily lives. But others isolate and sink into depression, consumed by thoughts of what this season could be. I’m one of the latter.





If I’m being honest, sharing christmas while being inside with inmates is one the most touching experiences in life. And when I take a step back, it is amazing to see individuals of all beliefs and backgrounds coming together to share moments of kindness at the end of the year but behind bars. The memories we create during such holidays often become some of our fondest—and that’s as true for us in prison as it is for those on the outside. And am grateful to God, for giving me this opportunity.





The ubiquitous security windows with their glazed-pattern wire reinforcements are suddenly framed in sparkly silver tinsel in our imaginations.





Christmas in prison is a bittersweet experience, a blend of enforced routine and creative adaptation, where small moments of kindness or connection become profound symbols of humanity.





My humble message to the opposition, the Patriotic Front leadership and entire membership is that let this be the last Christmas the Zambian people will agonize under the current leadership and government.





Let this Christmas envoke a revolutionary Christmas among the opposition, the civil society, the church centered on radical love, justice, and hope, shifting focus from commercialism to Christ’s disruptive birth as God entering human history to uplift the marginalized, challenge injustice, and bring peace by turning the world’s power structures upside down (the first become last). It’s about divine love breaking boundaries, manifesting as a call to action: finding the lost, healing the broken, and sharing with the needy, creating heaven on earth through radical compassion and social change.





This time, teaches us a d reminds us of the ultimate revolution when God entered our messy world in human form, bridging heaven and earth to be with the oppressed, not just the powerful.





Let us not abscond out responsibility and duty that we remain the only hope for the hopeless, especially those of us incarcerated unjustly and denied justice in the face of broken nation.





I hope this message provokes you enough to stand up and rise to the occassion, this is not time to relax but time to reflect, introspect and restrategize our way forward as we shoulder the weight of this onerous responibility given to us by the suffering Zambian people. We must demonstrate unity of purpose, hope, promise peace and restoration through God’s presence, with political power.





This is a time, to uphold the marginalized. Jesus’ birth in a stable signals a new social order where the poor, excluded, and forgotten are elevated and centered. It’s a call to embody divine love and justice, sharing resources, challenging oppressive systems, and actively working for peace and liberation of our people.





Merry Christmas! This season, let’s embrace the revolutionary spirit of Christ: to love fiercely, share generously, and challenge injustice, bringing hope to the forgotten corners of our divided country.





This Christmas, may the radical love of the baby in Bethlehem overturn our selfish ways, reminding us that true peace comes from lifting the last to be first, and welcoming everyone to the table. Christmas is God breaking into our world to say: ‘I’m with the poor, the weary, the outcast. May we join His revolution of love and justice this season.





For those of you who have chosen to betray the cause of the Zambian people, and the liberation from the shackles of the HH and UPND led administration, you know yourselves and time will soon catch up with you.





Truth be told is that, there is nothing to be learned from a brutal dictatorship disguised in democratic robes as this one today. Today they will probably, jostle to share the crumbs falling from thier table of what they have stolen from the people, it will be all media staged, show dressing and political capital, HYPOCRISY in front of cameras as if they care.





Those of us who have remained strong, I know the forces of the Dark Side who draw their power from fear, anger, hatred, revenge and aggression continue their efforts to block the coming change come August next year. But together(TONSE) with our light saber must relentlessly continue to slash through the curtain of darkness hanging over the people of Zambia.





The best weapon of dictators is secrecy. The best weapon against dictators is free media. Therefore I implore the media to stand steadfast in thier duty to the nation.



The best battle plan against dictators is to be armed to the teeth with the truth and use the media to shine the blinding light of accountability on oppressors clinging nakedly to power.





2026, is right on the HORIZON.



To my family, much as this is a difficult time, enjoy this christmas while I am away but with you in spirit.





To my party and friends, Merry Revolutionary Christmas and Aluta Continua !



Issued By;



Hon. Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA, MCC.

PF/Tonse Alliance Secretary General