The most dangerous clause in Bill 7- Can encourage assasinations, witchcraft and undermine the Will of the people- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The most dangerous clause in Bill 7- Can encourage assasinations, witchcraft and undermine the Will of the people





The proposed Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, contains provisions that would significantly change the rules for by-elections, potentially eliminating them in most cases.





Key proposed changes to by-elections under Bill 7 include:



1. Party-Appointed Replacements: If a Member of Parliament (MP) affiliated with a political party resigns, dies, or is removed from office, that party would directly appoint a replacement to fill the vacant seat, rather than holding a public by-election.





2. By-elections for Independents Only: A by-election would only be held if an independent MP vacates their seat.





3. Timing Restrictions: The Bill also states that NO by-elections will be held within 180 days (approximately six months) before a general election.