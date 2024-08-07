The most dangerous enemy of PF is PF itself, not HH or UPND- Chris Zumani Zimba

Dancing with street prostitutes instead of your blessed family: 12 Reasons Why PF MPs and leaders must kiss oneness under ECL for 2026 Return

……The most dangerous enemy of PF is PF itself, not HH or UPND. Outside government, PF is the most powerful political movement in modern Zambia except that they repeatedly fight each other and easily create rivalry camps only to benefit their competitors. When l was visiting Northern province with President Lungu in 2020, l learnt of a PF slogan called “ileyenda ilepya”. So, I asked Hon Brian Mundubile for meaning. He said it means “it is burning while moving” or it is moving while burning”. And he added, “that’s PF for you Dr. Zimba, take note”……

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

Introduction

Today, l was compelled to write this article by 5 people (names withheld) who religiously follow and read my Tuesdays and Fridays political columns online and in the Mast Newspaper. Although I have never met any of them, l am now close to them because we exchange ideas and discuss a lot weekly. I had planned to write on Hon JJ Banda on 12th August 2024, but my zealot followers insisted that l give my thoughts on PF today in terms of its prospects for 2026 either as a party or in any political alliance.

1. When you look at membership values, party structures and support zeal of PF supporters across the country, you will respect them instantly because no party beats them. The PF human resource in form of councilors, MPs, running mates or presidential candidates is equally second to no party in Zambia. Even the ruling party in UPND is yet to reach the apex PF has attained politically in terms of quality and experienced leadership.

2. In PF alone, President Lungu has enough distinguished former cabinet ministers and party leaders such as Given Lubinda, Prof. Nkandu Luo, Joseph Malanji, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, Brian Mundubile, Innonge Wina, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Bowman Lusambo, GBM, Steven Kampyongo, CK, Makebi Zulu, Jean Kapata, Godfridah Sumaili, Chairman Mphakata, Remember Mutale, Davies Chama, Antony Kasandwe, Raphael Nakachinda, Kampamba Mulenga, Amb Emmanuel Mwamba, George Chisanga, Ronald Chitotela, Miles Sampa, Nickson Chilangwa, Lukas Simumba, Christopher Kang’ombe, Brendah Nyirenda, Francis Kapyanga, Sunday Chanda, Mulenga Fube among others to demolish HH and destroy UPND in 2026 without much difficulties.

3. This higher leadership profile is what makes PF more deadly for 2026 if they only stopped betraying each other and dancing with prostitutes to build their party. So, while some PF critics may shamelessly try to speak ill of this King Cobra political movement, empirical evidence show that most Zambians today heavily regret voting out Lungu and PF in 2021: voters are now hoping that ECL and PF come back to redeem them from HH in 2026. So, PF alone, if they reconcile and unite under Lungu are seen as “the best alternative for 2026” by millions of our suffering people who no longer want any or further political experiments. Look, ECL and PF government visibly delivered in most key sectors for Zambians while HH and UPND have lamentably failed and stand ashamed!

4. Hence, most Zambians no longer want loud political liars and dwarfs like Bally-good for nothing leaders for 2026. They want what Shatel called “Gentleman”. It’s a song about this handsome and rich guy who is being chased by almost all street divas and decorated prostitutes because of his financial, physical and material superiority. This is the political value and strength of PF and ECL today-both UPND and the entire opposition movement plan their 2026 victory with PF and ECL in mind as the targeted “Gentleman”.

5. But PF leaders must remember that prostitutes have temporal or fake respect for any man: they only respect a man’s money as a client. Many PF leaders today are dangerously dancing with prostitutes at Community House, parliament, in UPND and opposition parties. They have abandoned their darling PF-a dear political wife with many children. All political Prostitutes today wants PF or ECL and are presenting themselves so sexy, rosy and romantic to lure PF leaders into bed for selfish reasons! Because of heavy political prostitution, PF is so divided with Miles Sampa, Chabinga and even some unknown MPs all scheming or leading a PF faction against Lungu. Total sponsored chaos, divisions and treachery!

6. Political prostitutes at Community House and everywhere have fake love and conditional loyalty to PF leaders. For instance, once PF is destroyed by Community House and made history, Miles Sampa, Chabinga, Jonathern Daka, Ng’onga, Sunday Chanda, Antony Mumba and everyone prostituting with UPND today will be kicked out like mad frogs and dirty lizards. And they will come back to apologize to their PF family in tears when it’s too late. But if they can join hands and unite today, PF has enough political human resource to mobilize countrywide and led a credible opposition coalition to form government again in 2026. And everyone will stand to win bigger and better again.

7. Political prostitutes are dangerously clever and corruptly crooked. They foolishly deceive you to believe they are sweeter and rosier than your dear wife as long as they can eat your dollars. As long as you have money, prostitutes will call you nice names and present you as the most handsome man in the world. Prostitutes are selfish because they aim to keep you to themselves in order to exploit and empt your pockets. This is what everyone is doing to PF and ECL- to divide PF and get away with a juicy piece of PF to themselves!

8. When prostitutes finish a man’s money, they dump him like a fool and immediately start kissing the next client. Today, Community House or UPND is only prostituting with Miles Sampa, Chabinga, Chanda, Mumba, Daka or Ng’onga today because they have political value to destroy PF. Many PF leaders and supporters countrywide are being targeted by both ruling and opposition politicians merely to use and exploit them. Generally, PF MPs, leaders including ECL or Innonge Wina are being targeted by different players merely to politically exploit them because they carry PF value. It’s a known script! But unfortunately, PF MPs and leaders cannot see it that way, be compelled to reconcile and reclaim power for Zambians in 2026.

9. Once your dollars finish, prostitutes chase and insult! But your wife and children can never insult you in public even when you don’t have money. Prostitutes don’t disappoint in denouncing their “finished clients”. Before they are insulted or denounced, PF leaders must prioritize to reconcile and look for solutions within for 2026 before looking outside. HH knows that PF is the most dangerous political movement loaded with diverse and powerful people. Hence, the chief political prostitute called HH and UPND on the market have invested heavily in dividing and destroying PF under ECL: a United PF is the lead threat for UPND in 2026. Unfortunately, many PF MPs and leaders are drank in prostitution and cannot see things this way.

10. What PF MPs, leaders and members need to do is to kill political envy, repent from treachery and get back as well as closer to their father ECL, kiss his political flag and start running with his name like mad birds chasing 2026. Lungu is the “Political Gentleman” Shatel sung about years ago for Zambians today! In Lungu, PF has a solid Moses to lead hungry citizens and angry Zambians out of this ‘Egypt’ HH has created. PF MPs and leaders must just stop dancing with political prostitutes on the streets by prioritizing to rebuild their dear forceful and fearful family called PF for 2026. PF is tried, tested and now trusted!

11. When you look at PF leadership profile, you will realize that PF alone has enough better leaders or experienced potential successors to Lungu for 2026 if ECL decided not to honour the call from Zambians to redeem them from HH. Lungu alone is enough weapon against HH in the eyes of most people before we bring in PF on the table. ECL is the most powerful symbol of opposition force in Zambia today. So, once PF leaders stop dancing with political prostitutes and get back together to rebuild their dear family, PF becomes unstoppable for 2026!

12. That’s why PF MPs and leaders and members must unreservedly support ECL and Miles Sampa reconciliation. It is the most important thing to do if PF is to easily redeem Zambians in 2026. PF top leaders must continue speaking to Lungu and assure him that “you are the political redeemer of our suffering voters and oppressed people in 2026”. Even Jesus Christ had few people who motivated him to carry the heavy Cross. Instead of wasting too much energy, resources and time on street political prostitutes, PF MPs and leaders must start uniting together for the love of their dear political family and Zambians for 2026.

Conclusion

Going into 2026, l hope PF will kill this old revolutionary fire of “ileyenda ilepya” by bringing order, sanity and togetherness in the party as soon as yesterday. If this fails in the next two months, ECL must ignite his national wide movement in his name as faster as October because most Zambians are calling upon him to challenge HH in 2026.

If PF can unite and ignite the ECL movement, there is no institution or politician that can stand on their way, not even Community House or UPND because the masses, the Zambian voters can overwhelm them in dangerous humiliation and overrun them in thunderous political defeat. Once PF speedily resolved the UPND sponsored confusion soonest this year, PF remains the lead alternative vehicle to UPND in 2026 especially under a well defined political alliance.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com