The Mumbi Phiri voicenote has vindicated us; PF/Tonse is tribal!





Right from the word go, we’ve always insisted PF, which has since metamorphosed as Tonse Alliance, is as a tribal and regional political grouping! The sooner our citizens realise this and banish them from our political horizon, the better. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’d like to reiterate that Edgar Lungu as President Sata’s Home Affairs Minister wanted to have us arrested and charged with treason for pointing out tribalism in his government!





As our book; Dilemma of One Zambia, One Nation will reveal, President Lungu recklessly and shamelessly continued on the same trajectory – sidelining certain tribal groupings from government for their only SIN of belonging to the so-called Zambezi provinces. And yet you want to insist, ours is a Christian nation where everyone is assumed equal before the eyes of our Almighty God?





If we may share practical examples as we are loathsome of speaking from without, in his 30 member cabinet, there were only two individuals from North Western and zero from Southern and Western provinces! And out of 34 Permanent Sectretaries, there was only one from North Western and another one from Southern province. The situation was the same, if not worse in foreign missions; we could only find Joseph Chilengi and Ndiyoyi Mutiti from the Zambezi provinces. How do you run a country at the exclusion of the rest of the country, particularly people from North Western province which is currently contributing the bulk of the National Treasury?





A voicenote has since surfaced which confirms that indeed PF/Tonse is a tribal/regional grouping with no regard for other tribes.





In the said voicenote which has since gone viral, Mumbi Phiri, a senior party official states as follows, “Counsel Chisanga, this post you’ve posted is saying the truth and this is what some people are failing to see. Whoever….if it’s a Bemba on top, an Easterner running mate we’ll win. If it’s an Easterner on top and a Bemba running mate, we’ll win. This is what people are failing to understand. These others are coming to divide us….”





We suspect “these others” definitely are Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakachinda. We wonder how they are feeling right now….being found in the company of individuals that demean them due to their ethnicity.





Naimwe ba UPND, let’s get our book published pronto we expose the PF/Tonse Alliance for what they are….. hardcore and unapologetic tribalists!



Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi