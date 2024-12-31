The Mysterious Case of “Why Me”: A Cry for Transparency and Justice

By Joseph Mwiinga Human Rights Activist-NJCI

Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me”, has been languishing in prison in Livingstone, Zambia, for over six months. The most alarming aspect of his detention is that he has never been taken to court, and the government has barred anyone from visiting him. This raises a plethora of questions that demand answers.

What could “Why Me” have done to warrant such treatment? What law did he break? The government’s silence on the matter is deafening, and the lack of transparency is unsettling. Is there something that the authorities are hiding? Is there an invisible hand at play in “Why Me’s” case?

The fact that “Why Me” has been denied access to the courts and his loved ones is a gross violation of his human rights. It is every citizen’s right to a fair trial, and the government’s failure to provide this is a cause for concern.

As the days turn into weeks, and the weeks into months, the questions persist. Is “Why Me” a threat to national security? Is he a danger to society? Or is he simply a victim of circumstance?

The government’s actions, or rather lack thereof, have raised more questions than answers. The people demand transparency and accountability. It is time for the government to come clean and provide answers.

In the meantime, “Why Me” remains incarcerated, his fate hanging in the balance. The uncertainty surrounding his case is a stark reminder of the importance of upholding human rights and the rule of law.

As we call for justice and transparency in “Why Me’s” case, we must also remember that his fate is a reflection of our collective humanity. We must demand better from our leaders and from ourselves. The time for answers is now.