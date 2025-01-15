The Notion of Uncertain Opposition Strength in Zambia: A Misleading Narrative



By Bartholomew Bosha Phiri, SP Lusaka Province Youth Secretary



The notion that the opposition’s strength in Zambia is uncertain is a misleading narrative that overlooks the complexities of the country’s political landscape.





This narrative is often perpetuated by those who seek to maintain the status quo and undermine the opposition’s legitimacy.



In reality, the opposition in Zambia has made significant strides in recent years, despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles.





A notable example is Dr. Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party, which have successfully mobilized citizens, exposed government corruption, and proposed alternative policies that resonate with the electorate.



The idea that no opposition party can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND is a primitive way of analysis.





As a political scientist and analyst myself, it is clear that the Socialist Party is the only hope for the Zambian people, with a clear message of justice, equity, and peace. We are certain that in 2026, the UPND will face a strong challenge.



Moreover, the opposition’s diversity is often misconstrued as a weakness. However, this diversity brings together different perspectives, experiences, and expertise, making the opposition a more robust and representative force.





The restrictions on political participation imposed by the ruling party are overly restrictive, as they recognize the Socialist Party’s determination to bring about change. The party is not merely participating in politics; it is ready to send President Hichilema back to his farm in 2026.





Rather than focusing on the opposition’s perceived weaknesses, we should acknowledge the significant progress they have made and the legitimate concerns they have raised about the ruling party’s governance.





The opposition’s strength in Zambia is not uncertain, but rather, it is a dynamic and evolving force that is capable of challenging the ruling party and bringing about meaningful change in this country.