The Notorious Kafue Roundabout- Dickson Jere

The Notorious Kafue Roundabout

By Dickson Jere

A client reached out yesterday.

She was terrified following a broad-day attack on her vehicle at the notorious Kafue Roundabout. While waiting for the traffic lights to turn green, a band of youths approached her vehicle and started banging on it while others attempted to open the doors. Within few seconds, the side mirrors were gone and the young thugs disappeared in thin air. What shocked her most, she said, was that people were actually watching and they did nothing to come to her aid. She is Caucasian and pretty new in Zambia.

Two weeks ago, I got a strange SOS WhatsApp from a Zambian friend based in the US. He was asking for some money to sort out an urgent problem. The message did not make sense at all. Upon inquiry, I was told his phone was grabbed at the same notorious Kafue Roundabout while in Zambia. The young thugs managed to open the doors of his vehicle and grabbed the iPhone. Unfortunately, these thugs were dull and didn’t know how to “switch off” the iFind App. After few days, the thieves were caught with the same stolen phone plus several otters! The iFind App directed the police deep inside Chibolya area…

I told both that the Kafue Roundabout is known for such. Even me, who live in Lusaka, dread passing through that place. It is well known for such thieving! It looks like normal now.



Windows must be closed as well as doors locked. Anyone trying to divert my attention by selling goods by the drivers window always gets shocked as I do not even respond.

“But why has the police left that place unattended to?” She asked, wondering why traffic officers are always deployed few metres away but no one to deal with this scourge.

That is a million dollar question for the Zambia Police. The stealing and attacks on cars is now done in broad daylight. I hope the Lusaka Police Command will take note of these complaints and put up some temporal or permanent patrol at the notorious Kafue Roundabout.