THE OFFICER WAS RIGHT DESPITE BEING COMPROMISED





By Alpha-Omaru Jannie



The person to be charged is the person filming





1). VIOLATION OF VISA CONDITIONS.

What is the purpose of his visit as indicated on his visa ?

1.a) did he come as a tourist ? Or as a videographer ? If he mentioned that he was comming to the country to shoot a documentary he would have either been accepted or denied entry / visa





2). VIOLATION OF CYBER SECURITY ACT.

According to the Cyber security act that was recently passed , it is illegal to record someone wether video or audio without their consent.



2.a) Filming of the officer could land him in court on allegations of espionage (spying)

2.b). Filming of marketeers and other individuals without their consent is a violation of the right to privacy .





3). ROYALTIES

You tube pays content creators for uploading videos onto you tube when they achieve a certain number of views .

All persons that appeared in the video including the cop can sue the tourist for royalties (Making money out of them without their consent and without giving a share to them)





4). BRIBERY.

The only person guilty of Bribery is the tourist

4.a). The officer clearly explained the charge to him

4.b). The officer decided to transact from designated council office and not on the streets



4.c). The officer made it clear that payment was to be made to someone else and not him (probably the cashier )



4.d) The officer kept insisting that he would issue a receipt for the payment of K1,000

4e) The officer make it expressly clearly that the fee is was paying for is a PENALTY & not the license to continue Filming

4f) The officer advised the tourist to visit City Council head office so as to obtain a permit to film



4g). The officer at no point asked for a bribe ! He only accepted the offer of K500 on humanitarian grounds since.





5) In conclusion



5.a) the officer was acting in the best interest of the council and quoted in point 4 above.

We need to allow men and women to enforce the law.

Infact , the tourist was putting himself In harms way by Filming people without their consent, he could have been attacked and linched by an angry mob, and the same cop would have been the one to come to his aid.





5.b) every country has its laws of the land , what might be legal on the other 61 countries could be illegal in Zambia.



That tourist wouldn’t survive with his camera in Russia , South Korea , South Africa , Somalia , United Kingdom , Burkina Faso or Congo DRC to mention but a few.