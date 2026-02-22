“THE OPPOSITION IS DEAD”, SAYS FORMER SP KASAMA MAYORAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE JOSEPH MUBANGA AS HE JOINS UPND.





By Justice Brigade Zambia.



In a dramatic yet anticipated turn of events as far as the continued collapse of the Socialist Party is concerned, it’s former Kasama mayoral candidate Mr Joseph Mubanga has with immediate ditched SP to join UPND as he nodes “Forward” for Zambia.





This comes barely weeks after prominent socialite lawyer Simon Mulenga also resigned from Fred M’membe”s Party. With only few months left to the general elections, the opposition seems to be on autopilot into extinction as it’s prominent structure members keep jumping ship to join the UPND.





During the defection ceremony, Mr Mufalali who was one of the UPND receiving officials said the defection underscores the UPND’s growing political dominance and increasing attractiveness to opposition figures ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr Mubanga in

declaring his unwavering support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling party’s national agenda, he clearly stated that his move to the UPND is driven by a firm belief in the party’s progressive policies and its commitment to inclusivity.





He went on to imply that the opposition, not even the PF in its united form stands a chance against the UPND in the coming general elections





In relating to his defection, Mr Mubanga highlited that joining the UPND presents an opportunity for him to actively participate in advancing democratic politics and strengthening the party’s grassroots structures in Kasama and beyond.





Mr Mubanga announced his defection during a press briefing held in Kasama, where he was officially received by Special Assistant to the President for Politics Levy Ngoma, UPND Deputy Elections Vice Chairperson Likando Mufalali, and UPND Northern Province Chairperson Nathan Ilunga.





He further congratulated Kasama Mayor Bywell Simposya on his leadership and pledged to work closely with the council in support of the UPND-led development agenda.





Meanwhile ,Mr Ngoma said the steady flow of opposition leaders into the UPND reflects rising national confidence in the party and President Hichilema’s vision, while Mr Ilunga expressed happiness at the development and called onBe party members to warmly receive Mr Mulenga, noting that such defections will further weaken the opposition and consolidate UPND support in the region.



