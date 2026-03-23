The PF Contest is Sharpening



Contrast of tone and trajectory, as Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile project distinctly different political instincts.





Makebi Zulu presents a controlled, lawyerly image-measured, structured, and deliberate-yet his proximity to Edgar Lungu keeps him anchored within a familiar political orbit.





Lungu himself was less about legal precision and more about relaxed populism – approachable, informal, and closely aligned with grassroots political energy that thrived on loyalty and visible connection.





Brian Mundubile, however, appears to be carving a more confrontational path, especially after his brief detention experience, projecting resilience and a readiness to engage power directly.





That evolving posture increasingly echoes elements associated with Michael Sata – firm, vocal, and unafraid to channel public frustration into political messaging.





This leaves the PF straddling two familiar legacies: one tied to relaxed populist connection, the other to assertive, confrontational mobilisation, both rooted in Zambia’s recent political past.





Yet the national mood is gradually shifting, with growing attention placed on consistency, economic direction, and visible progress rather than personality-driven political theatre.





In that context, the real contest may no longer be about who reflects past styles best, but about alignment with a steadily maturing expectation for economic stability and delivery.



GroundTruth Zambia