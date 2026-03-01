The PF Party Is Not for Sale — Let the Structures Decide with Conscience, Not Coins



By Bwembya Mwaume



The attempt to heap blame on Given Lubinda over the return of Chitalu Chilufya must be confronted with truth, not emotion-driven propaganda. The decision to readmit Dr. Chilufya was not a personal decree. It was a collective vote. The majority carried the day. That is democracy. Those who now complain should first reflect on their own participation in that process.





Lubinda did not bulldoze anyone. He did not impose his will. He respected the will of the Committee. Leadership is not about silencing others when outcomes are inconvenient. It is about upholding procedure even when it exposes you to criticism. That is what he did.





Let us not forget the powerful words once spoken by late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, that the Party is bigger than individuals and will never be auctioned to the highest bidder. Those were not empty words. They were a warning and a principle. The Party cannot be reduced to a marketplace where the highest spender walks away with its soul





For five difficult years, Lubinda has carried the weight of keeping the Party intact. He funded operations. He stood firm when morale was low. He did not weaponize his authority. He trusted the structures. Today, instead of appreciation, he receives blame for respecting democracy. That contradiction must be called out.





Now the structures must ask themselves serious questions. When someone arrives in a province, what message is being delivered? Is it a vision for unity, stability, and national recovery? Or is it envelopes and lodge bookings? Is leadership being explained, or is money being distributed? The Party must never confuse generosity with destiny.





We must also confront uncomfortable truths. Dr. Chilufya once publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema. That history cannot simply be erased. Stability and consistency matter in leadership. The structures must examine whether they are being presented with a clear ideological direction or a shifting political convenience.





There is a lesson as old as Scripture. Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ for silver. The reward was temporary; the regret was permanent. The end was tragic. That story is not about religion alone, it is about conscience. When decisions are made for short-term gain, the consequences can outlive the excitement of the moment.





This is not about stopping anyone from campaigning. It is a constitutional right. If someone brings money, that is their choice. But structures must be wise. If money is placed in your hands, remember it is simply money. Take it if you must, but vote with principle. Show that the Party cannot be purchased. Show that unity, integrity, and long-term vision matter more than handouts.





The Party belongs to its members, not to individuals with deep pockets. The future will not be determined by chartered planes or cash distributions. It will be determined by conscience.



The ball is in the hands of the structures. Choose wisely.