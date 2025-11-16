THE PF SECRETARIAT ATTACK IS A DIRECT RESULT OF RECKLESS POLITICAL CONDUCT

Simon Mulenga Mwila writes

The violent attack on the PF Secretariat is a sad confirmation of what some of us have been warning about for months. When political leaders fail to set the right tone, chaos fills the vacuum. When those in power speak carelessly or allow undisciplined voices to dominate the national space, their cadres begin to act without restraint.





Today the UPND has admitted responsibility for the attack that happened yesterday, promising to discipline the youths involved. While that acknowledgment is important, it does not erase the fact that this violence was predictable and preventable. The warning signs have been clear for a long time.





I have repeatedly said that the words of the President matter. The tone of leadership matters. When national guidance is inconsistent, when emotions replace reason, when communication becomes reactionary instead of thoughtful, cadres interpret that as a license to behave however they wish. It becomes a free-for-all.





This is exactly how we arrive at a point where youths feel bold enough to storm a political party’s secretariat in broad daylight. It is how intolerance grows. It is how democracy erodes.





The PF Secretariat attack is not just an incident. It is a mirror reflecting a deeper national problem: a ruling party that has struggled to manage its own internal messaging, discipline and political culture. When leadership fails to take early control, the streets take over.





Zambians are tired of lawlessness. They rejected it before and they will reject it again, regardless of which party is in power. Citizens want peace, development and predictable leadership. They want a government that listens, not one that tolerates intimidation as a style of politics.





It is not enough for UPND to simply say “we will punish those involved.” They must ask themselves why cadres felt empowered to act violently in the first place. What environment has been created? What tone has been set? What example is being followed?





At a time when the country is facing economic pressure, high cost of living and social frustration, the last thing Zambia needs is politically motivated violence. We need calm heads. We need leadership that unites. We need institutions that restore confidence..





This is the moment for President Hakainde Hichilema to pause, reflect and reset the tone of national engagement. The country cannot afford a climate where cadres believe they are above the law. Zambia belongs to all of us, and no party has the right to intimidate others.



Violence has no place in this country. Not now. Not ever. 