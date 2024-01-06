THE POLICE IG MUST PROTECT ALL ZAMBIANS – SILAVWE

… and not only those in the ruling UPND and their friends.

Lusaka, Friday, 5th January, 2024 [Smart Eagles]

Golden Party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe says the conduct of the Inspector General of police Mr. Grapheal Musamba is saddening.

Mr. Silavwe said he takes great exception to the remarks made the by Police chief concerning the banning of rallies.

He said equating political parties registered by law to junkies is shocking and every Zambian must be worried.

” It is extremely sad how the Police Inspector General is conducting himself. It is worrying that the whole entire IG has not familiarized himself with the law regarding the holding of public rallies,” Mr. Silavwe said.

“Is it in the mind of the IG equating organized political parties registered by law as junkies. Is he saying that the Zambian people that decided to practice prural politics are junkies? He must be called to order because he is out of context. It is unacceptable that such a person who leads a key institution in our democratic dispensation can utter such remarks and we are extremely disappointed, ” he adds.

And Mr. Silavwe said the Inspector General of police has a Constitutional mandate of protecting all Zambians and not only those from the UPND and their friends.

” He is the IG for all Zambians and not only those from the ruling party and their friends,” Mr. Silavwe said.