THE PRINCIPLES ON WHICH ICABAICE WAS FORMED INTACT DESPITE JOINING TONSE ALLIANCE – MPUNDU





Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP has maintained that the foundation and core principles of the Movement for Good Governance, also known as Icabaice, will not be diluted following its decision to join forces with Tonse Alliance.





Last week, the Movement for Good Governance announced its decision to join the Tonse Alliance.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Mpundu said the movement remains committed to ensuring that young people’s voices are heard and given a seat at the decision-making table.





“All the movement has done is join forces with a bigger group that has greater capacity,” said Mr. Mpundu.





He explained that the movement had made its position on youth participation clear to the alliance, adding that the alliance agreed with its views.





Mr. Mpundu has assured young people that the movement will remain influential under the alliance’s umbrella and will continue to champion the interest of the youth.