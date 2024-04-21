The Publication Of Rainford Kalaba’s Picture On Social Media Breaches The Patient’s Right- UTH

MR RAINFORD KALABA’S PHOTO ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

21st April,2024.

We have noted with regret the posting of Mr.Kalabas photo on social media with a male individual.

From the time of admission, we have reminded the public on the need for privacy and confidentiality as prescribed under the UTH-ADULT patients right Charter.

It should therefore, be noted that the publication of this picture breaches the patients right, as this was not done by the hospital’s Public Relation’s office and the patient did not consent.

The hospital has since instituted investigations into the matter and the public will be updated.

Nzeba Chanda

Public Relations Officer

UTH-Adult.