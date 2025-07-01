The Real Hero in the Constitution Amendment (Bill 7) Judgement

Miles Sampa writes:

30.06.2025



The Real Hero in the Constitution Amendmend (Bill 7) Judgement



Judge Margaret Munalula is the head of the Constitutional court and deputized by Judge Shilimi.





1. The ECL eligibility Judgement was not read by her but her deputy Judge Shilimi. I am happy to speculate she did not read it the Head of the Constitution Court because she did not agree with the Judgement.





2. ⁠In the judgement of the Munir Zulu, Celestine Mukandila & the AG case on whether or not the Constitutiton of Zambia should be bruised in favour of HH & UPND or NOT, it was 3-3 For or Against on the bench. As President of the Constitution Court she was to cast the deciding Vote ️. Between HH or Zambia  (22M Zambians), she chose to cast for Zambians and rejected the Bill 7.





She is second to none and reminds of me of the retired Judge Wood. No political arm twisting games away them into a judgement. She is always guided by Laws, Judiciary Rules and the Constitution of Zambia.





Well done learned Judge. Posterity will always applaud your name.

Hope some day sooner we can name a road, University plus ZIALE to the noble name Judge Margaret Munalula.



