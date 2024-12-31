“The Return of the King: Lungu’s Unyielding Quest for Power”



In a dramatic twist of fate, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling that former President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to contest future elections, he remains undeterred, stating that he is the Tonse Alliance’s presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.





The political climate in Zambia is about to ignite. With 2025 marking the final year of the current government’s term and the United Party for National Development (UPND) seeking to retain power, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown. The air is thick with tension as the country gears up for what promises to be an electrifying battle for the presidency in 2026.





But in the shadows of this political drama stands the figure of Edgar Lungu, the ex-president who lost the reins of power to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021. Though the law seems to have barred him from returning to the political throne, Lungu is refusing to bow out. In a bold move that could change the course of Zambia’s political future, he has unveiled a mysterious strategy, his so-called ‘Plan B.’ This secretive plan, which he has kept closely guarded, has sparked speculation across the country.





Rumors have been swirling for weeks. Whispered conversations suggest that Lungu has already chosen his candidates for the 2026 election, following a series of covert meetings with opposition leaders. Is Lungu secretly maneuvering behind the scenes, positioning himself for a political comeback? Or is there another twist waiting just around the corner?





In a dramatic Christmas message that sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Lungu took to his Facebook page to address the rumors head-on. “Don’t be mistaken or misled by anyone into thinking I have endorsed anyone as a 2026 presidential candidate,” he declared. “Moreover, Tonse Alliance has not endorsed anyone apart from myself!”





With these words, the former president doubled down on his claim, declaring himself the one and only candidate for the Tonse Alliance. His supporters, both at home and abroad, are being urged to hold strong, to rally behind him as he boldly declared: “Plan B is the only hope and alternative for Zambia.” The message was clear: Lungu is not backing down. His fight for power is far from over.





As the clock ticks towards 2025 and the nation prepares for the defining year that will shape Zambia’s future, all eyes will be on Edgar Lungu. Will he break through the legal barriers that stand in his way? What is the mysterious Plan B that he holds so close? The political stakes have never been higher, and the next chapter in this saga promises to be nothing short of a blockbuster.



Stay tuned. The story is far from over.